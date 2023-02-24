New York : India has abstained from voting on resolution in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the need to reach comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine. In a 'historic voting,' at the UNGA, on Thursday, countries condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The assembly demanded Moscow to withdraw from Kyiv "immediately," with an appeal for the need to reach comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

In the assembly, 141 voted in favour of the resolution, 32 abstained, including China and India and seven voted against it. India's permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj reiterated India's position in the Russia-Ukraine war and said that dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable way out. India remains steadfastly committed to multilateralism and upholds the principles of the UN Charter. We will always call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable way out. While we take note of the stated objective of today's Resolution, given its inherent limitations in reaching our desired goal of securing a lasting peace, we are constrained to abstain.

India's ambassador also quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement: "We have consistently advocated that no solution can ever arrive at the cost of human lives. In this context, our Prime Minister's statement that this cannot be an era of war bears reiteration. Escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one's interest, instead, an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward."

She also said that international principles and jurisprudence vest responsibility on parties to the conflict to ensure that civilians and civilian infrastructure are not targeted in situations of armed conflicts. Kamboj stated that India's approach to the Ukraine conflict would continue to be people-centric. India is providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to some of the neighbours in the Global South under economic distress, even as they stare at the escalating costs of food, of fuel, and of fertilizers - which has been a consequential fallout of the ongoing conflict.

"India continued to remain concerned over the situation in Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in the loss of countless lives and misery, particularly for women, children, and the elderly, with millions becoming homeless and forced to seek shelter in neighbouring countries. Reports of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are also deeply worrying," she said.

While addressing the UN General assembly, she asked some fundamental questions like "Are we anywhere near a possible solution acceptable to both sides? Can any process that does not involve either of the two sides, ever lead to a credible and meaningful solution? Has the UN system, and particularly its principal organ, the UN Security Council, based on a 1945-world construct, not been rendered ineffective to address contemporary challenges to global peace and security?" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)