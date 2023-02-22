Hyderabad: Ash Wednesday. It is the first Wednesday marking the first day of Lenten season in the seventh week before Easter Sunday. Usually, it falls between Feb. 4 and March 11 with a direct bearing on the Easter Sunday date. Besides Roman Catholics, Anglican, Lutheran, and many other Protestant churches observe Ash Wednesday with a worship service.

The history- As early as in 2nd century after Christ, Christians used to fast and repent for their sins for two days ahead of Easter. It was then extended to the entire week before Easter, came to be called as Holy Week. In 325, the Council of Nicea (Council of Bishops convened in Nicea, which is in present day Iznik town of Turkey) reveals a 40-day preparation for Easter in vogue, according to Vatican.

Model-This model is believed to have been evolved in consonance with the 40-days Jesus spent spent in the desert. The number 40 has other significant references in the Biblical History which include — the Noachian Flood that lasted 40 days and 40 nights, the sojourn of the people of Israel in the desert that lasted for 40-years, the fast of Moses on Mount Sinai and Elijah on Mount Horeb, both lasting for 40 days.

Calculation- In the early days of Christianity, Church observed the Lenten celebration from 6 weeks (42 days) before Easter. This gave the Christians only 36 days of fasting, as they will excludd Sundays considered as Lord's day. Later in 7th century, 4 days were added before the first Sunday to arrive at 40 fasting days.

Tradition- In Rome, penitents and grievous sinners (who have committed apostasy, murder, adultery) used to display their penance in public on the first day of Lent. They will have ashes sprinkled on them, dress in sackcloth, and oblige to remain apart from the Christian community until reconciliation on Maundy Thursday, the Thursday before Easter. The public penance was abolished between 8th and 10th centuries.

How it is observed now? In present day modern Catholic Churches, the ashes obtained by burning the palms used on the previous Palm Sunday. The ash is kept there for the congregation to wear it on their foreheads as a cross a symbol of acknowledging sin. It also plays memento mori signifying Biblical creation and worldly death, referenced in various ways including “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”

Fasting- Most professing Christians observe Good Friday, which marks the crucifixion of Jesus before Easter and Ash Wednesday as obligatory days of fasting and abstinence. They may consume one full meal with no meat. Despite it not being a holy day of obligation in Christianity, it still remains to be one of the most heavily attended non-Sunday worship services in any liturgical year. A sect, Eastern Orthodox churches begin Lent on Clean Monday and do not observe Ash Wednesday.