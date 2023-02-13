New Delhi: With India among the most active nations in providing relief to quake-hit Turkey and Syria, Turkey's Ambassador to India Firat Sunel on Monday thanked the country for providing the much-needed assistance to cope with what is turning out to be the biggest tragedy of this decade with the death toll already crossing 33,000.

Taking to Twitter, Sunel wrote on Monday, "Another batch of emergency in-kind donations from the people of India is on the way to Turkiye. @TurkishAirlines @TK_INDIA carries the aids on a daily basis to the earthquake hit region, free of charge. #VasudhaivaKutumbakam #earthquake #earthquakeinturkey. "THANK YOU INDIA! Each tent, each blanket or sleeping bag are of vital importance for the hundreds of thousands of earthquake survivors," he added.

India has sent 7 aircraft so far to Turkey with relief materials and specialized rescue teams under ‘Operation Dost’. The 7th flight reached Syria on Sunday with over 23 tons of relief material. The aid was received by Deputy Minister of Local Administration & Environment Moutaz Douaji at Damascus airport.

"7th #OperationDost flight reached Syria with over 23 tons of relief material, including gensets, solar lamps, emergency & critical care medicines, & disaster relief consumables. Received at Damascus airport by Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment Moutaz Douaji," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. The devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6 and other tremors that followed it have killed nearly 30,000 people in Turkey and more than 3,500 in Syria.

Soon after the tragedy, India went all out to help the two countries dispatching nearly 1,000 cartons of medicines, protection safety tools and diagnostic kits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Friday said the Indian rescue and aid teams were working "day and night" as part of 'Operation Dost'."Our teams are working day and night as a part of 'Operation Dost.' They will keep giving their best to ensure maximum lives and property are saved. In this critical time, India stands firmly with the people of Turkey," he tweeted.