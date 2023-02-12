Hyderabad: Canadian mayor John Tory's affair with one his staffers followed immediately by his abrupt resignation has become a hot topic in Canada and across the world. The 68-year-old Toronto mayor was exposed Saturday by a newspaper stating he was having an illicit love affair with a staffer half his age during the course of the pandemic.

As the scandal drew heavy criticism in no time, Tory put his papers just an hour after the news broke. Tory said he was stepping down as the mayor of Toronto to take the time to reflect on his mistakes, as reported by the New York Post. During a press conference that he held after his resignation, Tory quoted the affair as a 'serious error in judgement' on his part.

“I recognize that permitting this relationship to develop was a serious error in judgment on my part. I think it is important as I always had for the office of the mayor not to be in any way tarnished, and not to see the city government itself, but through a period of prolonged controversy, arising out of this error of judgment on my part, especially in light of some of the challenges facing the city,” Tory said on Saturday.

Married for for than 40 years, Tory reportedly cited the 'long distance and time periods' that he and his wife Barbara were spending apart as the circumstantial reason for the said affair. The news report did not reveal anything about the identity of the woman involved except for her age -- 31 years old.

Tory claimed that the woman terminated her employment at the City hall during the affair, even as they parted their ways 'with mutual consent earlier this year'. Expressing regret over the turn of events, Tory said he would ensure an orderly transition to a new administration by guiding the city employees and deputy mayor Jennifer McKelvey for a smooth business.

“I deeply regret having to step away from a job that I love in a city that I love even more. I believe, in my heart, it is best to fully commit myself to the work that is required to repair these most important (family) relationships as well,” Tory said.