Kabul: A United Nations (UN) delegation has warned the Taliban that Afghanistan would be further isolated if it isolates its women, Afghanistan-based news agency Khaama Press reported. According to The Khaama Press, a high-level UN delegation traveled to Afghanistan this week and met with high-ranking Taliban officials to ensure the protection of women and girls' rights amid the growing concern over their alienation.

The Taliban was called by UN legal experts to prioritize protecting the rights of women and girls under any circumstance. The international community was also urged to support Afghan women during these critical times. UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, the Executive Director of UN Women Sima Bahous, and the Assistant Secretary-General for UN political, peacebuilding, and peace operations Khaled Khiari, were part of the UN delegation visiting Kabul.

The aim of the four-day visit was to observe the situation, engage with de facto authorities and highlight the UN solidarity with the Afghan people, the delegation said in a statement on Friday. Meanwhile, the senior UN team will share their findings and recommendations with all member states, which may influence global policies towards Afghanistan in the short and long terms, Khaama Press reported.

Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, as quoted by Khaama Press said: "The recent bans issued by the Taliban caretaker government restricting women and girls from educational institutions and workplaces is of great concern for the UN. Indeed, these restrictions are isolating Afghanistan itself in the midst of a terrible humanitarian crisis."

Amid the ongoing violation of the rights of Afghan women under the Taliban regime, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid recently said in a statement that overturning restrictions against women is not a priority for the group, reported Khaama Press. The Taliban said that it would not permit any acts that violate Islamic law, and the concerns regarding restrictions on women's rights will be dealt with according to the established rule of the group in the country.

Mujahid in a statement said that "the Islamic Emirate tries to regulate all matters in accordance with the Islamic Sharia, and the ruling government cannot allow acts against the Sharia in the country," reported Khaama Press. The latest action by the Taliban to ban women from working in NGOs generated protests by female university students and women activists in several regions of the country, as well as brought condemnations, globally. (ANI)