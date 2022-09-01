New York : An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted south of the Fiji Islands at 9:45 pm, the US Geological Survey said. The earthquake took place on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported. The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 21.5595 degrees south latitude and 175.5976 degrees east longitude. IANS

Further details Awaited