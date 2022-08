New Delhi: China has been trying for a long time to emerge as a major defence exporter to India's neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan etc. The F-7 BGI is a multi-role capable aircraft manufactured by Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, China. It was specially designed to meet the requirements of the Bangladesh Air Force for cost-effective multi-role fighter aircraft.

It is said to be the most advanced version of the F-7 fighter aircraft ever.F-7 BG was upgraded with J-7G technology for Bangladesh. Unlike other cheaper and downgraded export variants of J-7G, the F-7 BGI (I for Improved) is in fact more advanced than J-7G it is developed from. Improvements of F-7 BGI over F-7BG such as 3 MFDs and more powerful fire control radar would in turn, be incorporated into J-7G2 developed later.

The capability of F-7 BGI is improved over earlier F-7BG resulted from upgrades listed below, and the delivery of 16 such fighter aircraft was signed in 2011 and completed in 2013. Even with the latest J-7 technology, this aircraft does not have the capability to carry any BVR missile and is armed only with short-range, infrared homing air-to-air missiles for air-to-air combat, like other J-7s.

F-7 BGI has a speed of Mach 2.2* 5 Hard-points to carry air-to-air missiles, laser-guided bombs, GPS-guided bombs, drop tanks, full glass cockpit. F-7 BGI has KLJ-6F radar. Afterburner: F-7 BGI (82 kN) thrust F-7 BGI got J-7G2 Airframe with double delta wing. This improves the lift at high angles of attack and delays or prevents stalling G-limit: +8 g / -3 g Service ceiling: 17,500 m (57,420 ft) for F-7 BGI 3 Multifunctional HUD displays and HOTAS.

Reportedly more manoeuvrable than most of the Mig21s and many of the other contemporary fighters. F-7 BGI can armed with the PL-5, PL-7 and probably the PL-9 short-range air-to-air missiles. Can carry bombs and unguided rocket pods of 3000 pound, including Chinese laser-guided bombs(IANS)