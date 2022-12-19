Peshawar: Three persons, including a soldier, were killed on Monday in a suicide attack in Miranshah in Pakistan's restive North Waziristan district, the army said. A bomber struck the vehicle of the forces on Thall bridge in Miranshah area of North Waziristan tribal district, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army - said in a statement.

The forces have sealed the area and started a search operation to nab the culprits. Three people, including a 33-year-old naik rank personnel, died in the suicide attack, the statement said. It added that one civilian was also injured in the incident. Today's attack comes five days after a soldier and a civilian were killed in a suicide blast in Miranshah on Wednesday. (PTI)