Kathmandu: Tika Dutta Pokharel, a centenarian freedom fighter, will be the oldest candidate in Nepal's parliamentary election to be held on November 20, contesting against former prime minister Pushpakamal Dahal "Prachanda" and aims to turn the Himalayan nation into a Hindu state again. Pokharel, born in Gorkha district, filed candidacy from Gorkha 2 constituencies along with 11 other candidates against 67-year-old Prachanda, according to Sushil Man Serchan, President of Nepali Congress (BP), a breakaway faction of the ruling Nepali Congress.

The Election Commission has registered his name as a candidate at the age of 99. Pokharel turned 100 on Monday. His health is sound, can walk and talk very well and is active in politics, said Serchan.

A father of seven children, Pokharel is contesting the election on behalf of the Nepali Congress (BP) with the symbol water vessel. He is the oldest candidate contesting the November 20 elections. Nepal will hold elections for the federal Parliament and provincial assembly in a single phase on November 20.

"There is no real leader in the country and those who claim themselves as leaders have come just to earn money", Serchan quoted Pokharel as saying. "I have filed my candidacy to give rights to the people and to turn our country into a Hindu state again," said Pokharel, who is contesting the election for the first time. Nepal abolished its 239-year-old Hindu monarchy in 2008.

Talking to people, who came to his house to extend good wishes on his birthday, Pokharel claimed that he will win the election by defeating Prachanda saying "the stone and soil of Gorkha knows what kind of person I am, and the people are well aware of my opponent." The leaders of this country have gone beyond policy and principle and looted the country instead of serving the people," remarked Pokharel. He also criticised the ruling Nepali Congress Party, saying that "how can the Nepali Congress form an alliance with the Maoist party, who had targeted many leaders and cadres of the Nepali Congress during the decade-long insurgency." Nepali Congress has also supported Prachanda's candidacy in the Gorkha district. (PTI)