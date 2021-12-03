New York: Eminent skysurfer KĒBĒ Keith Edward Snyder from USA has broken the world record for most helicopter spins while skysurfing by performing a whooping 160 spins. He attained the amazing feat on November 1 in Egypt above the pyramids.

"After years of refining his skysurfing skills, KĒBĒ decided to attempt the record for the most helicopter spins while skysurfing on 1 November 2021, against the striking backdrop of the Pyramids of Giza," stated a post on the official website of the Gunness World Records on Wednesday.

Snyder jumped from a height of 13,500 feet from an Egyptian military C130 aircraft. As he was plummeting to the ground head first, he completed his record-breaking spins before he flipped over to cruise in the air. He exited from the spin at 5,000 feet.

"Nothing can really prepare you for what that feels like when the tailgate of an Egyptian military C130 lowers and you’re looking at Africa for the first time... it’s a very amazing, very powerful feeling," said Snyder.

The confirmation of his feat came after the footage of his jump was reviewed.

Snyder first got to know about Snyder when he saw Rob Harris performing at the X Games. Haris, the 1994 and 1995 skysurfing world champion.

"The danger of the sport - even for professionals - was brought into stark reality when Rob Harris, the person who had inspired KĒBĒ, died in a skysurfing accident aged just 28 while filming a commercial for Mountain Dew," stated the post.

After breaking the world record and with more than 6500 jumps under his belt Snyder has major plans for future skysurfs.