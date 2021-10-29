Sharjah: The small, four-seat pod glides above the sands of a test track in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, a futuristic transit solution promoted by a Belarusian firm that hopes to secure contracts here in the near future.

Inviting journalists to see their test track on Thursday, firm uSky showed off what they described as an energy-efficient, smart solution to fly above traffic across the Emirates.

However, uSky has ties back to a Belarusian investment firm called SkyWay that has seen multiple nations in Europe and elsewhere issue warnings to investors that they "may be involved in a scam."

Proposals to deploy the technology have been examined and abandoned in several nations as well. Speaking to The Associated Press, creator Anatoli Unitsky brushed aside questions about the project's financing.

He also insisted SkyWay didn't fund the project, calling them instead "my fans" as he wore the investment firm's logo in a pin on his lapel. "It's a transparent business here," Unitsky said.

Responding later to questions on uSky's behalf, a Dubai-based public relations firm insisted "no one associated with uSky ... has any legal or financial relations with SkyWay Capital or SkyWay Group."

However, they acknowledged uSky had been known as SkyWay until "inappropriate persons and companies ... misused and compromised the SkyWay brand without our consent."

The uSky project, whose luxury cabin bears the SkyWay logo inside, carried journalists on Thursday across a 400-metre (1,300-foot), the straight-line suspended track at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park.

A brief presentation offered to journalists instead appeared geared toward deep-pocketed investors. There long have been questions regarding SkyWay, which prominently advertises Unitsky and its string-rail technology.

Hussain al-Mahmoudi, the CEO of the Sharjah research park, acknowledged in a brief interview with the AP that he was aware of uSky's connection to SkyWay.

"These are, as you put it, allegations," al-Mahmoudi said. "There is no better and real technology and project than the uSky project," he added.

Speaking to the AP through a translator, Unitsky said there were unnamed "investment funds, not individuals" who funded the project.

He also said that he "wasn't engaged in the finances." Yet the Dubai-based public relations firm later said "the project has been partly backed by Dr. Anatoli Unitsky himself and through private investment funds."