New Delhi: In a new development on the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, Pakistan has taken a concrete step by inviting the so-called Islamic Emirate to the Organization of the Islamic Countries (OIC) summit in order to get the Taliban international recognition as it faces a huge economic and socio-political crisis. Pakistan will be hosting the OIC summit on December 19.

Addressing the media in Lahore on Saturday, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, "The extraordinary session of the 57-nation is being arranged in Islamabad on December 19 at the request of its current chair, Saudi Arabia".

He said the United States, Russia, China, France and Britain along with the European Union, the World Bank and representatives of relevant United Nations relief agencies will also be invited.

“The objective of arranging the conference is to draw the international attention to the humanitarian crisis that is neither in the interest of Afghanistan nor the world at large and can only be averted through collective efforts,” Qureshi said.

Taliban's previous reign when it ruled Afghanistan from 1996-2001 was flooded with extreme human rights violations, be it the target killings of minorities such as Hazaras, Christians, Shias or its attack on women rights, the whole world back then witnessed an extreme form of interpretation of Sharia Law under whose carpet, the Taliban imposed their terror reign.

Now they're back after nearly 20 years with the promise to respect human rights in the war-torn nation but it seems that they haven't been able to do justice to their promises with reports coming of the killing of ex-servicemen, disrespect for women, and human rights and terror outfits operating in the region with complete freedom.

The lack of diplomatic recognition of the Taliban is a major reason behind the collapsing state of Afghanistan as due to the huge trust deficit between the Taliban and the West, the latter have imposed stringent sanctions on the Taliban and blocked their access to billions of dollars in Afghan foreign assets as well as development assistance.

