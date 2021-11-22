Rabat (Morocco): Moroccan cartoonists are using comics to tell stories at a 10-day exhibition in Rabat. Among the eight cartoonists is Youness Sebraoui, whose work Urban Jungle is on display. An extract from the comic tells the tale of police pursuits and thieves, but the policemen are portrayed as hawks and the thief as a horse.

There are seven other extracts from comics on display at the "XPO FMR - Khaliya 9" exhibition held at Rabat's Hiba Art Foundation. The comics vary greatly in style and choice of graphics, but they all revolve around the same theme, the street.

All the comics tell stories about something related to the street, "a place with many artistic possibilities," says cartoonist Rayhane Monkachi.

"It is a very favourable environment for an artist to be able to imagine," adds Monkachi, who is also one of the organisers.

Among the cartoonists participating in the show is Redouane Rami who focuses in his work on greed. His comics show people fighting for a coin, which is a metaphor for money in general, he says.

The eight cartoonists who took part in the exhibition have been meeting over the weekend for the past year to prepare for the event.

Moroccan cartoonist Ayoub Najisay says comic artists in Morocco are struggling because the is no comic book industry in the country.

The "XPO FMR - Khaliya 9" exhibition is running from 12 to 22 November in Rabat.

Organisers are hoping the exhibition will spark an interest in the Moroccan comic scene, especially among young people who did not grow up reading comic books.