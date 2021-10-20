Giza (Egypt): A theatre on wheels is bringing live art shows to the parts of Egypt that need them the most.

Egypt is sending roaming theatres to distant villages across the country, to bring people entertainment. The Egyptian capital, Cairo, the centre of Egypt's cultural scene, is home to the Cairo Opera House and dozens of theatres.

But most Egyptians do not have access to the cultural spaces in Cairo because of the time and cost of travelling to the city. So, the Egyptian Ministry of Culture is resorting to mobile theatres to entertain villagers and people living in the country's eastern provinces.

Instead of having to pay to travel and attend a show in Cairo, art performances are being delivered right around the corner from where people live.

"The mobile theatre beautifully circulates across villages and the whole country," says Noha Nabil, the director-general of Giza Culture Branch. On stage, a troupe performs before an audience, entertaining them with folk songs and dancing as well as plays.

"This initiative is always a positive thing in the community," said one Egyptian woman. The small theatres come in the form of a car trailer and are relatively easy to transport and install.

