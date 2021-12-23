Palestine: Virtually every household in the Gaza Strip relies on batteries to keep their home running -- a result of years of chronic power outages.

These batteries, fueling everything from lights to internet routers to solar panels, have helped mitigate one crisis.

But they are causing another one as huge mounds of old and used batteries pile up in a territory lacking the ability to safely dispose of them.

Gaza's old battery pileups pose risk to environment

"These batteries are considered hazardous waste because they contain heavy elements," said Mohammed Musleh, an official with Gaza's Environment Authority.

"These elements could partially leak into the aquifer or groundwater as a result of being randomly stored in different areas in the Gaza Strip," he added.

Gaza's Environment Authority estimates that there are 25,000 tons of old batteries piled up at several locations across the tiny and overcrowded coastal territory.

There are no recycling facilities in Gaza and a punishing blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt prevents shipping the batteries abroad for safe disposal.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, used batteries create a number of risks to public health and the environment.

Different types of batteries contain potentially dangerous types of metals such as mercury, lead and cadmium, while some can catch fire.

Such risks are especially acute in Gaza, where the health care system has been ravaged by years of conflict and lack of funds and where the environment is already in dire condition.

Nearly all of Gaza's water is undrinkable due to high saline levels caused by over-extraction.

Israel bombed Gaza's sole power plant during a round of fighting in 2006 and imposed the blockade with Egypt the following year after the Hamas militant group seized power in the strip from rival Palestinian forces.

The result: a daily blackout of at least eight hours, punctuated with longer outages that can last for days during winter storms or conflicts.

This has turned batteries into an integral part of day-to-day life for the territory's 2 million residents.

The Gaza City municipality has a hazardous waste unit that is meant to safely dispose of old batteries.

But Ahmed Abu Abdu, head of the unit, says very few batteries reach him. Instead, a small private industry has sprouted up.

Every day, collectors in cars or donkey-drawn carts roam around Gaza, calling over loudspeakers for people wishing to sell old batteries.

Khaled Ayyad is one of dozens of merchants who buy old batteries. For eight years, he has collected and stored them at a warehouse in northern Gaza.

But exporting batteries is still banned, and Ayyad is facing a new dilemma: He has about 500 tons of batteries accumulated in the warehouse.

He can't resell, export or dump them, and he has been paying storage fees.

Trying to reduce the danger, Hamas authorities have banned the import of secondhand batteries since 2017.

AP