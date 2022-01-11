North Nicosia (Northern Cyprus): Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude occurred 137 kilometres West of North Nicosia, Northern Cyprus on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The epicentre was at a depth of about 10 km. The tremors were recorded at 6:37 IST. No injuries and losses have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

Also read: 5.3-magnitude quake hits Northern Greece