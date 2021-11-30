Istanbul: The death toll in a powerful southwest wind storm in Turkey's largest city Istanbul increased to four, the Istanbul Governor's Office said in a statement. At least 19 citizens were wounded, with three in critical condition, because of the adverse weather conditions, while one of the dead was a foreign national, according to the statement.

Media reports earlier said at least two people were killed when they were stuck under the smashed roofs in the Esenyurt district on the European side of the city, Xinhua news agency reported.

Vehicles were damaged, trucks travelling on the highway overturned, and a clock tower collapsed under the strong storm blowing at 130 km per hour in some parts of the city, the Ihlas news agency reported.

The Istanbul Municipality said the municipal teams received 33 smashing roofs and 192 falling trees notices. The city cancelled all ferry services and directed several flights to other cities.

A cargo ship with the Liberian flag, which was drifting because of the severe wind, crashed into the pier in Ambarli Harbor in the European district of Avcilar, according to the NTV broadcaster.

Motorcyclists had difficulties when they were passing through the bridges spanning over the Bosphorus Strait under the strong wind. The strait between the Black Sea and the Marmara Sea was closed to the sea traffic in both directions.

IANS