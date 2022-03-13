Kyiv (Ukraine): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the war situation in Ukraine with Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and sought his help for the release of the Melitopol mayor.

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy wrote, "Continued dialogue with Israel PM @naftalibennett. We talked about Russian aggression and the prospects for peace talks. We must stop repressions against civilians: asked to assist in the release of the captive mayor of Melitopol and local public figures."

Earlier, Zelenskyy also spoke with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz and the French president Emmanuel Macron for their help in the release of Melitopol mayor, Ivan Fedorov.

"I spoke with @OlafScholz, @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed countering the aggressor, RF crimes against civilians. I ask my partners to help in releasing the captive mayor of Melitopol. Prospects for peace talks were also discussed. We must stop the aggressor together," Zelenskyy tweeted.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy said that a total of 1,300 soldiers were killed by Russia. This is the first time he President mentioned Ukraine's estimated military casualties, The Kyiv Independent reported.

Notably, Ukraine's armed forces estimate Russian casualties to be over 12,000. Meanwhile, western countries have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic requested help in defending themselves.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. The West however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine.

ANI