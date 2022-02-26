New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said he sought India's support in a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Zelinsky tweeted, "Spoke with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of Ukraine repulsing Russian aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged India to give us political support in UN Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!"

Confirming the same, the Indian PMO released a statement and informed that Narendra Modi spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine today.

President Zelenskyy briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine. Prime Minister expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict. He reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue and expressed India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts.

Prime Minister also conveyed India’s deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine. He sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens.