Kyiv: A Ukrainian delegation has arrived on the Belarus border for peace talks with Russia, Ukraine's Presidential office said on Monday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said it would demand an immediate cease-fire.

The delegation is led by Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and MP David Arakhamia, leader of Zelensky’s Servant of the People party, The Kyiv Independent reported. It's unclear whether they'll lead to any breakthrough. It is also not immediately clear what the Kremlin was ultimately seeking, either in the talks or, more broadly, from its war in Ukraine.

