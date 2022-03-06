Kyiv: Eight Russian cruise missiles hit Vinnytsia on Sunday, a city far from the frontline, according to Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.

Taking to Twitter, Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that eight Russian cruise missiles have hit Vinnytsia. He called Putin's act "cowardly" and sought help from foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. The Minister also sought air and missile defense, combat aircraft to stop "Russian terrorism".

The official Twitter handle of Ukraine Parliament also tweeted that a missile attack hit Vinnytsia in which the city's airport was completely destroyed. It also shared Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea to the world to close the skies over Ukraine and provide aircraft to the country. Meanwhile, continuous Russian shelling came in the way of Ukraine's attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, a southern city under siege for a week now. Ukrainian military authorities said on Sunday that evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were scheduled to begin at noon local time (10 am GMT) during a 10 am to 9 pm local ceasefire.

Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said the planned evacuations along designated humanitarian corridors were halted because of an ongoing assault. He said on Telegram that “there can be no ‘green corridors’ because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom." A similar cease-fire planned for Mariupol and the nearby city of Volnovakha collapsed Saturday, trapping residents under more shelling and aerial bombardment by Russian forces.

