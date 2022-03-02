New Delhi: As many as 2,000 civilians have lost their lives in Russia's ongoing invasion, the Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said on Wednesday. “More than 2,000 Ukrainians died, not counting our defenders,” the service said in a statement.

The death toll is far higher than the figures released by United Nations High Commission for Human Rights on Tuesday. The UN body said that 500 civilian casualties had been reported in Ukraine including at least 136 civilians killed and 400 civilians injured.

Russia intensified its attacks on Ukraine as it moved closer to capital city Kyiv while pummeling key buildings in Kharkiv, the second largest city in the country. Several residential and government buildings, including the city council were damaged in Kharkiv on Wednesday. A video shared by State Emergency Service of Ukraine has shown significant destruction in the city. Kharkiv's regional police department and Kharkiv National University were struck Wednesday morning.