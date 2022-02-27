Kyiv (Ukraine): As Russia advances into Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, the Ukrainian authorities have come up with a unique way of informing the enemy about its losses. Ukraine claims killing over 4,300 Russian soldiers so far. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar shared the number on Sunday. His ministry also said 706 Russian APCs, 146 tanks, 27 planes, and 26 helicopters had been destroyed between February 24-26.

According to reports, Ukraine has come up with a website where it is listing pictures and videos of the slain and captured Russian soldiers. The website 200rf.com has been launched by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine for Russians to find their family members killed in action in the ongoing attack on Ukraine.

Anton Herashchenko, advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the reports added, announced that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also recently launched a hotline for families, relatives, and friends of Russian soldiers who have been captured by the Ukrainian military since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine on 24 February.

Herashchenko pointed out that the hotline will inform Russian families whether their son, brother, father are still alive, taken prisoner, or if they have been injured. The families will then be able to decide when and how to pick up/transfer the body to their home in the Russian Federation. "Russian citizens, you know that Russia has started a war against Ukraine, and 150,000 Russian servicemen have crossed our state borders. Many of them are no longer alive - several thousand servicemen. Many of them were captured. Videos [showing them] can be found on our resources," said Herashchenko, according to reports.

Ukraine is using Turkish drones to strike Russia's invading forces as the fighting has now entered Kharkiv. On Sunday, Russian troops put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion.

With Russia gaining on the ground, the country has sent a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukraine, the proposal that Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declined suggesting that they were ready for talks but in other locations. Zelensky said Ukraine was ready for dialogue with Russia, but only in a country "from which missiles aren't flying," rejecting the idea of meeting in Belarus. Earlier today, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian delegation arrived in Minsk for talks with Ukraine.

