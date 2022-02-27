New Delhi: In a major development in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to send a delegation to speak to Russia on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River.

The Ukrainian president’s announcement, issued on his Telegram messaging channel, came after Kyiv rejected talks with Moscow in Belarus, accusing it of allowing Russian troops to enter Ukraine through its territory.

During a phone call with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River, a media outlet in Ukraine reported.

More details awaited