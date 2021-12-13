New Delhi: The 6th edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) will be held from December 14-16. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deliver a virtual special address at the Summit on 14 December.

In one of the sessions, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will be in conversation with C. Raja Mohan, Director at ISAS, National University of Singapore.

This year the Summit is organized in a hybrid format but due to the exceptional circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic, physical attendance is on an invite basis only.

Global Technology Summit is the flagship event on geotechnology, held annually since 2016, and is jointly organized by the Ministry of External Affairs and Carnegie India. The Summit convenes policymakers and domain experts to discuss policy aspects of trending technology topics.

The theme of the 2021 Global Technology Summit is ‘Global Meets Local’. Over three days, the Summit will discuss diverse topics on emerging technology including cryptocurrencies, encryption, vaccine supply chains, cloud computing, green technology, digital payments, cyber security, and science & tech cooperation in the Quad etc.

The Summit will also see the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia, Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and Minister for Women and Equalities of UK, Minister of State for the Digital Transition and Electronic Communication, France, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs of India, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India, Minister of State for External Affairs and Education of India, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications of Vietnam.

The Summit will have over 50 sessions with more than 100 speakers, including notable industry leaders and domain experts from well-known tech companies. Over 2,500 participants from all around the globe have pre-registered for the Summit.

Over 20,000 people from over 90 countries have accessed the bespoke website for the GTS 2021, and a large number of participants are likely to join the conversations in the Summit through various social media platforms with the #GlobalTechSummit.