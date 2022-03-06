Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office says he has called for an urgent cease-fire in Ukraine in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a statement following Sunday's one-hour call, the Turkish presidency said Erdogan had urged a halt to fighting to “address humanitarian concerns” and “seek a political solution” to the conflict. The war is now in its 11th day. Erdogan called for the opening of humanitarian corridors and a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

Turkey has extensive ties with both Russia and Ukraine and has sought to place itself as a mediator. It has invited both to a diplomatic forum in Antalya next week. Erdogan's office said he told Putin that he was “ready to make every contribution" to resolving the crisis.

AP

Also read: Russia plans to bomb Odesa, says Zelenskyy; pushes call for Ukraine no-fly zone