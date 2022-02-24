New Delhi: The long drawn tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated into an attack by President Vladimir Putin-led military forces on Ukraine on Thursday morning. Here is the approximate IST timeline of the Russia-Ukraine crisis which broke out on Thursday morning. The Russian President described it as a 'military operation' against its former Soviet ally.

At 4:52 am, Ukraine got hit by more cyberattacks and destructive malware.

At 8:22 am UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges Russian President Vladimir Putin: 'Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance.'

At 8:30 am President Putin announced that Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine. He warned that any foreign attempt to interfere with Russian action would lead to 'consequences they have never seen'.

At 9:04 am US President Joe Biden denounces "unprovoked and unjustified" attack on Ukraine. He pledges that the world will 'hold Russia accountable".

At 9:19 am India called for immediate de-escalation and refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis.

At 9:47 am explosions were heard in Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Kharkiv.

At 10:29 am Russian military said that it has targeted Ukrainian air bases and other military assets.

At 10:34 am Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law and urged citizens to not panic as Russia launches military strikes.

At 11:23 am Europe warned of airspace risks around Ukraine.

At 11:30 am China urged all parties involved in the Ukraine issue to exercise restraint.

At 12:18 pm Russian military said that it has knocked out Ukraine's air defence assets and airbases.

At 12:30 pm Putin announced Special military operation aimed at demilitarisation and 'denazification' of Ukraine

At 1:16 pm an EU official said that European Union is assessing the 'strongest, harshest package' of sanctions against Russia that it has ever considered.

At 2:40 pm Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged world leaders to provide defence assistance, help protect Ukraine's airspace from Russia.

At 3:21 pm Ukraine's president said that the country has cut diplomatic ties with Russia after its attack.

At 3:32 pm adviser to Ukraine's president said that about 40 people have been killed so far in the Russian attack on Ukraine since Thursday morning.

