United Kingdom: Sylvia Pope, residing in Swansea, Wales, UK, has featured herself by having created a world record of the largest collection of Christmas bauble ornaments.

She also goes by the name Nana Baubles. Sylvia owns an astonishing collection of 1,760 hanging decorations.

She stated that the number of this collection is expected to exceed 2000 in the next year or 2.

All of these stunning baubles and trinkets hang all over the ceiling and are being kept for the display outside as well.

Her collections not only include classic Christmas decors but also some of the unique art pieces in them. Some of it holds sentimental bonding, such as the little red bauble that was gifted to her by her great-grandson.

It is interesting to know that all of the items differ in shape, size, colour, material and are being bought from every corner of the world. They are not under any festive theme or on a monochromatic pattern of baubles.

To mention, her unique collections include the crab, lobster-shaped ornaments, food shapes, telephone boxed, and even the Disney characters.

Sylvia recalls her sting for this saying, "It was back in 1999. My son, who lived in Brighton, invited us to spend New Year with him. We went to a friend's house for a drink and, when I walked in, they had the baubles on the ceiling. It was fantastic. I thought, 'oh my god, this is wonderful. They were from all over the world. And then I thought, 'I’m going to try this."

Succeeding that spark in her, she started buying different baubles. Later, she started receiving these items as gifts from people.

It has taken a long run, over years for her to have gathered such a marvel collection from around the globe.

Her collections include the ones from Liberty London and Harrods, the most reputed shops in the UK, and a few brought during travels abroad from her loved ones.

Sylvia feels much overwhelmed discussing her collection. She stated, "They are more like a Christmas decoration than a bauble, aren’t they?"

Much surprisingly she has a few customized sets of baubles with her name on them.

Her oldest collection goes back to 2000 when she first began collecting them.

Her most valued bauble is the alluring Royal Tea bauble, gifted by her great-granddaughter. Adding to it, she cherishes the special edition The Royal Doulton created for the Queen's Golden Anniversary.

Sylvia says that Christmas morning marks the happiest moment of her family, as the day combines to fall on her birthday. Being fed with delicious chicken and receiving special gifts.

Recalls her childhood and states, "We weren’t very well off, we didn’t have a lot, and that is why today I will do what I can and afford what I can afford to have a good Christmas for the children."

Being amidst such sparkling baubles, she tries to make it the best festive for the children of her family.

She states that Christmas is the best time and excites children, so she was every other person to make it the best way for their kids as well.