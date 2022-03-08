Kyiv: Addressing the British Parliament on Tuesday virtually, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that while Russians are to be blamed for the killings in Ukraine, the "Western Offices" also are responsible for the current situation in the war-torn country.

As Zelenskyy became the first president of another country to address the Westminister chamber, he said, "While Russians are to blame for the killings, responsibility is shared by those who for 13 days in their Western offices haven’t been able to approve an obviously necessary decision, who didn’t save our cities from these bombs and missiles, although they can."

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine is forbidden from using the symbol of Red Cross in humanitarian mission vehicles. He added that International Committee of Red Cross's decision is "revealing" that "some influential people would rather 'cross out' Ukraine," reported Kyiv Independent.

He told the British lawmakers that, "If the world stands aside, he will lose itself forever. Because there are some unconditional values. First of all, the right for life. This is what we are fighting for here, in Ukraine. This is what the world needs to protect."

