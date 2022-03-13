Mariupol: Russian airstrike on a military training base in Yavoriv has killed at least nine people and injured 60 others, according to Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytsky. The latest assault gains significance as it has brought the war closer to the border with Poland.

The Governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, told the Kyiv Independent that Russian forces fired more than 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv military range, located 30 kilometres northwest of the city of Lviv and 35 kilometres from Ukraine’s border with Poland. The United States and NATO have regularly sent instructors to the range that is also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, to train Ukrainian military personnel. The facility has also hosted international NATO drills.

Russian fighters also fired at the airport in Ivano-Frankivsk, a city in western Ukraine located 250 kilometres from Ukraine’s border with Slovakia and Hungary with the goal to "sow panic and fear.” On Saturday, Russia bombarded cities across Ukraine, pounding Mariupol in the south, shelling the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, and thwarting the efforts of people trying to flee the violence.

Mariupol is one of the worst affected cities since the Russian invasion. Efforts to bring food, water and medicine into the port city of 430,000 and to evacuate civilians, were prevented by continued attacks. More than 1,500 people have died in Mariupol during the siege, according to sources and the shelling has even interrupted efforts to bury the dead in mass graves.

