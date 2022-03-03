New Delhi: For the first time in its ongoing attack on Ukraine, Russia's Defense Ministry Wednesday reported 498 of its soldiers had been killed and 1,597 others wounded so far. The overall civilian casualties in the ongoing war Russia started waging in Ukraine eight days ago have reached 752, according to United Nations though the number is likely to be way higher as Ukraine had claimed more than 2,000 civilian deaths by Wednesday.

Here are the latest developments in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine