New Delhi: Russia continues to bombard Ukraine with Vladimir Putin's forces closing in on Kyiv now, according to the latest inputs from the ground. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says his forces have stopped Putin from capturing the capital city so far. Would Kyiv be able to hold off is a David vs Goliath proposition that may not end as it did in the biblical book. Especially, since NATO has not moved beyond sanctions leaving Ukraine vulnerable and fully exposed to a Russian invasion.

Here are the latest 10 developments on the situation: