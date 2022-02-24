Kyiv: In a major development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted out on Thursday, saying Russian attacking forces were trying to seize the long-unused Chernobyl nuclear plant.

"Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to@SwedishPM. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe", Zelenskyy tweeted out.

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant saw a major disaster on April 26, 1986, which saw the core of the fourth reactor in the plant witnessing a meltdown, leading to widespread radiation and deaths of close to 500,000 workers at the time.