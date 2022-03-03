New Delhi: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has repeated his warning that World War Three would be nuclear as he accused the West of fixating on his dire threats, Daily Mail reported.

The Russian Foreign Minister also compared the US to Nazi Germany in his latest rant after Russian forces seized the Black Sea regional capital of Kherson in Ukraine, its first major city after a week of fighting.

"I would like to point out that it's in the heads of Western politicians that the idea of a nuclear war is spinning constantly, and not in the heads of Russians. Therefore I assure you that we will not allow any provocation to throw us off-balance," he said.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's nuclear forces be put on high alert, accusing the West of taking "unfriendly" steps against his country. Moscow has the world's largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and a huge cache of ballistic missiles which form the backbone of the country's deterrence forces, Daily Mail reported.

The move was followed up by comments from Lavrov in which he warned another World War would be "nuclear and destructive".

In separate comments, Lavrov accused the US of trying to conquer Europe. He told Sky News: "Napoleon and Hitler had the objective to have the whole of Europe under their control, now Americans have got Europe under their control."

"We see the situation what role the EU is really playing in the context of the global situation, they are just fulfiling a role."

"We see that there's a picture like in Hollywood of absolute evil and absolute good and this is unfortunate."

IANS