Moscow: Russia's civil aviation authority has banned UK flights to and over Russia in retaliation to the British ban on Aeroflot flights.

Rosaviatsiya said that all flights by the UK carriers to Russia as well as transit flights are banned starting Friday.

It said the measure was taken in response to the unfriendly decisions by the British authorities who banned flights to the U.K. by the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot as part of sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions on Aeroflot were imposed by UK Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday, with the spokesperson noting that the order would restrict the largest carrier of the Russian Federation from conducting flights until further notice.

"Following the announcement by the Prime Minister in Parliament today, the UK Civil Aviation Authority has suspended the foreign carrier permit held by Aeroflot Russia Airlines (Aeroflot) until further notice.

This means that Aeroflot will not be permitted to operate flights to or from the United Kingdom until further notice", the aviation wing also stated.

With agency inputs