Warsaw: Polish universities will be opening their doors to Indian students evacuated from Ukraine so that they can finish their studies, said Union Minister VK Singh on Wednesday. Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, VK Singh interacted with 600 Indian students at Hotel Prezydenckie in Rzeszow, Poland.

He said, "If your course isn't complete...all people I met in Poland said that they'll take up responsibility for education of all students who were in Ukraine". Many students were in the middle of their studies in Ukraine when the crisis between Russia-Ukraine escalated.

However, Poland, with whom the Government of India has friendly relations, is ready to take these students to complete their studies. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, "Poland and India share centuries of friendship and cordial relations which have brought our people together. I am happy to share with you that Polish universities will be opening their doors to our students from Ukraine so that they can finish their studies. Jai Hind!"

Amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine, VK Singh on Tuesday landed in Poland to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals from Ukraine and urged the Indians stranded there to keep track of guidelines being issued by the Indian embassy in Kyiv and the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Prime Minister had on Monday chaired two meetings to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga for the return of Indians from Ukraine amid military operations by Russia. Another meeting was held on Sunday. Furthermore, PM Modi is set to chair another high-level meeting on the Ukraine issue at 8:30 pm tonight. The Cabinet Committee on Security had met on February 24 in the wake of Russian military actions in Ukraine.

ANI