New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, said a press statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Ministry said Prime Minister congratulated Scholz on his appointment as Chancellor. He expressed his appreciation for the immense contribution of former Chancellor Angela Merkel in strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and look forward to continuing this positive momentum under the leadership of Scholz, the statement read.

"The two leaders agreed that there was significant synergy in the governance priorities announced by the new German Government and India's economic vision," the MEA said.

"They reviewed the potential of ongoing cooperation initiatives, including promoting investment and trade links. They agreed on the potential for further diversifying cooperation and exchanges in new areas. In particular, they expressed the hope to commence new cooperation initiatives in the areas of Climate Action and Green Energy, to enable both countries to achieve their respective climate commitments," the ministry further said.