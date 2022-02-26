Mumbai (Maharashtra): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has blocked a special corridor for Indian students who had been evacuated from Ukraine and would be arriving in Mumbai by AI1944 at ETA at 8 pm on Saturday, said CSMIA spokesperson.

"In light of the current crisis in Ukraine, CSMIA is extending full support to the evacuation of the stranded Indian students who are arriving in Mumbai today by AI1944 at ETA 20:00 hours," stated the CSMIA spokesperson.

The airport has blocked a special corridor for the arriving passengers. As per the guidelines laid down by the Government, the Airport Health Organization (APHO) team at the airport will be conducting mandatory temperature checks, added the CSMIA spokesperson.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) appealed to the Indian students stranded in Ukraine on Saturday to follow all the guidelines issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian embassy. It also assured the students that all possible efforts are being made by the government to bring them back from Ukraine. "Government of India is making all possible efforts to bring our students back from Ukraine. We appeal to our students to follow all advisories and guidelines being issued by the MEA and the Indian embassy," the MoE said in a tweet.

About 16,000 Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the east European country entered its third day on Saturday. Many of the students are studying medicine in Kharkiv and Kyiv. About 2,500 of them are from Gujarat and 2,320 from Kerala. As tensions escalated in Ukraine and worried families back in India counted the hours till their children returned home, several state governments requested the Centre to make immediate arrangements for their safe evacuation.

Passengers would be required to produce either a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR test report at the time of arrival, stated the CSMIA spokesperson.

In case any passenger is not able to show any of the documents at the time of arrival, they will have to undergo RT-PCR testing at the airport, where the cost would be borne by the airport, as per the CSMIA spokesperson.

These passengers would be able to leave the airport, post-testing negative. If any passenger is tested positive, they shall be clinically managed as per the protocols laid down by the Government.

Besides, CSMIA is undertaking steps to smoothen the process for the young students arriving at the airport. It has fenced in a special area at the airport for the arriving passengers to sit and will provide them with free WiFi codes, distribute food and water bottles, and provide them with any guidance or medical assistance if required at the time of arrival.

With Agency Inputs