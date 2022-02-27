New Delhi: Russia attacking Ukraine has rattled the entire world with all eyes on Russian president Vladimir Putin who, in a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions on Sunday, ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces on alert in response to what he called “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers. Ukraine said it had regained control in Kharkiv, the second largest city, even as it was able to hold off Russia's onslaught in Kyiv for the fourth day on Sunday.

Here are the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war: