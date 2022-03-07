LVIV (Ukraine): Russia has announced a cease-fire and the opening of humanitarian corridors in several areas of Ukraine after two failed attempts to evacuate civilians from the city of Mariupol. A Russian task force said a cease-fire would start Monday morning, the 12th day of the war, for civilians from Ukraine's capital Kyiv, the southern port city of Mariupol, Kharkiv, the second-largest city, and Sumy. It wasn't immediately clear if fighting would stop stop beyond the areas mentioned in the task force's statement, or when the ceasefire would end.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians attempting to flee to safety Sunday were forced to shelter from Russian shelling that pummeled cities in Ukraine's center, north and south. Ukraine officials described a "catastrophic" situation during failed evacuation efforts in Kyiv's suburbs. Officials from both sides also planned a third round of talks Monday. Russia and Ukraine have traded blame for the earlier failed evacuation attempts.

Evacuation routes published by Russia's RIA Novosti news agency, citing the Defense Ministry, show that civilians will be able to leave to Russia and Belarus. Russian forces will be observing the ceasefire with drones, the task force said.

20,000 from 52 countries volunteer to fight for Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said more than 20,000 people from 52 countries have already volunteered to fight in Ukraine, where they will serve in a newly created international legion. He did not say how many of the foreign volunteers have arrived in Ukraine. “The whole world today is on Ukraine’s side not only in words but in deeds,” Kuleba said on Ukrainian television Sunday night.

He did not name the home countries of the volunteers, saying that some of them forbid their citizens from fighting for other countries. Kuleba also urged Ukrainians living in other countries to begin a campaign to push for Ukraine’s membership in the European Union.

AP