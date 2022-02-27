Kyiv (Ukraine): The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has issued a second advisory today for the stranded Indians in the embattled country asking people in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kyiv cities not to venture towards railway stations or move out.

"Based on the latest inputs, intense fighting is underway in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kyiv. It is reiterated, Indian nationals in these cities, and other cities where curfew has been applied, are NOT advised to venture towards railway stations until curfew has been lifted and considerable Indian movement is renewed (sic)," read the second advisory of the day issued by the Indian embassy in Ukraine.

The embassy's advisory came amid reports that the Ukrainian forces have secured full control of Kharkiv following street fighting with Russian troops in the country's second-biggest city.

Earlier today, the Indian Embassy had issued an advisory asking Indians to head to Ukraine's Western regions to leave conflict zones “as and when it is safe and there's considerable movement out of regions of active conflict”. "As and when the curfew is lifted, and there is considerable movement of people in your respective neighborhoods, Indian Nationals are advised to use nearby railway stations for movement out of regions of active conflict and proceed towards the Western regions," read the advisory.

Ukrainian Railways, according to the advisory, will operate new trains to help stranded people out of the country. The latest advisory comes as panic-stricken Indians fled to Romania and Hungary to be evacuated while many are stuck in bomb shelters, especially in the eastern part of Ukraine, in an attempt to escape the escalating tensions.

“The transportation mode of Railways is operational and safer. If tickets are available on regular trains, they may be booked. In addition, Ukrainian Railways is also operating special trains for evacuation of people free of charge, on first-come-first-serve basis at the Railway Station and for which tickets are not required,” the advisory said. The schedule of trains can be seen on the website https://www.uzgov.ua/," the advisory said. “Embassy of India is closely monitoring the developing situation, especially in Eastern regions of Ukraine. In constant touch with the authorities requesting the safety of our citizens,” the advisory added.

