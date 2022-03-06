New Delhi: As Russia's attack on Ukraine entered 11th day on Sunday, Ukraine President Zelenskyy said Kremlin planned to bomb Odesa, a port city on Ukraine's Black Sea coast. In a recently released video address, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has obtained maps and records from captured Russian soldiers which convey that Kremlin plans to bomb Odesa soon. He urged Russian citizens to do the "right thing" while there is still time for it and said they have to choose between freedom and slavery.

The Ukrainian President also pushed his call for foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Though Western countries have backed Ukraine with sanctions and weapons shipments, establishing a no-fly zone would risk the involvement of foreign militaries directly and thereby result in an escalation of the conflict. While NATO countries have ruled out establishing a no-fly zone, Zelenskyy, in the video address, said that the world was "strong enough to close our skies".

Russian President Vladimir Putin had said on Saturday that Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as “participation in the armed conflict.”

