New Delhi: While Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tried mediating between Russia and Ukraine on Sunday, several world leaders including Turkey's Erdogan and France's Macron had telephonic conversations with Putin and urged him to stop the war on Ukraine. However, even limited cease-fire announced by Russia in two Ukrainian cities was revoked shortly after, making it impossible for Ukraine to rescue civilians.

Here's is a list of key developments in the last 24 hours:

Filippo Grandi, the U.N. high commissioner for refugees, said that more than 1.5 million refugees have crossed from Ukraine into neighbouring countries since Russia invaded, in the "fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.” Israel’s prime minister Naftali Bennett said his country will continue to assist in finding a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis, even if the chances for success are few. He visited Putin in Moscow and had a three-hour-long conversation on war with Ukraine. He also had a telephonic conversation with Ukraine's Zelenskyy. Pope Francis said he has dispatched two cardinals to Ukraine, in a highly unusual move. The pontiff said Sunday that “the Holy See is willing to do everything to put itself in service for peace.” The papal almsgiver, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, has been dispatched with aid, along with Cardinal Michael Czerny, who is head of the papal office that deals with migration, charity, justice and peace. Referring to Ukraine as “that martyred country,” Francis called for a cessation of violence, the establishment of humanitarian corridors and a return to negotiations. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office said he has called for an urgent cease-fire in Ukraine in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a statement following Sunday's one-hour call, the Turkish presidency said Erdogan had urged a halt to fighting to “address humanitarian concerns” and “seek a political solution” to the conflict. The war is now in its 11th day. A Ukrainian official said a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city under siege for a week has failed due to continued Russian shelling. Ukrainian military authorities said earlier Sunday that evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were scheduled to begin at noon local time (10 a.m. GMT) during a 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. local ceasefire. However, it was halted because of an ongoing assault. He said on Telegram that “there can be no ‘green corridors’ because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom." The U.N. human rights office said it has confirmed the deaths of 364 civilians in Ukraine since the Russian invasion which began on Feb. 24. The Geneva-based office said that another 759 civilians had been injured as of midnight Saturday. It says it believes the real figures are considerably higher, “especially in the government-controlled territory and especially in recent days.” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States and its allies are having a “very active discussion” about banning the import of Russian oil and natural gas in the latest escalation of their sanctions in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. Biden and Western allies have until now held off on sanctions against Russia’s lucrative energy industry to avoid blowback on their own economies. “We are now talking to our European partners and allies to look in a coordinated way at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil while making sure that there is still an appropriate supply of oil on the world market,” said Blinken. A group of 100 Ukrainian Jewish orphans who were evacuated from the country after Russia invaded have landed in Israel. The children arrived Sunday a few hours before two flights carrying around 300 other Ukrainian Jewish immigrants landed. The children were evacuated from the central Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr and brought to Israel by the KKL-JNF organization. After Zelensky's multiple cries for imposing a no-fly zone on Ukraine by foreign countries, European Union leader Charles Michel said Sunday closing Ukraine’s airspace could spark a world war. Western leaders have refused for fear of triggering a wider war in Europe. Deploying fighter jets over Ukraine could “in current circumstances” be considered as “NATO’s entry into the war and therefore risk World War III,” Michel said in an interview with the public broadcaster France Inter. Ukraine's President Zelensky appealed to Russian citizens to "do the right thing" while there is still time to do so. He said that the maps obtained from captured Russian soldiers has revealed that Russia plans to bomb Odessa. He also said in a video that Russia has launched missile attack on Vinnytsia while Ukraine's Foreign Minister shared videos of said attack.

READ: Russia attacks Vinnytsia with missiles as Zelenskyy urges West for no-fly zone