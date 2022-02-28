Kyiv: Issuing yet another advisory for Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, Indian Embassy in the war-torn country on Monday advised them to reach the railway station as the weekend curfew in the city has been lifted. The advisory further added that Ukraine Railways is operating special trains for evacuation.

"Weekend curfew lifted in Kyiv. All students are advised to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to the western parts," said the advisory.

Since a large crowd is to be expected at railway stations, the advisory also urged Indian nationals to remain calm, peaceful, and united.

"A large crowd can be expected at the railway stations, therefore, it is advised that all Indian students remain patient, composed, and especially not to exhibit aggressive behaviors while at the railway stations," as per the advisory.

Alerting Indians to the possibility of delays in trains' schedules, cancellations, and long queues, the advisory instructed Indians to carry their passports, sufficient cash, ready-to-eat meals, easily accessible winter clothing, and only essential items, to ensure easy mobility.

READ: At least 102 civilians killed, over 5,00,000 refugees fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion: UN

"Be mindful of your belongings at all times. Ukrainians, both civilians, and authorities have been remarkably supportive in facilitating evacuation efforts of Indian citizens, especially considering these critical and dangerous times. You are all requested to respect this sentiment," the statement said.

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.

In an advisory to Indian nationals on Saturday, the embassy stressed that the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and it is working continuously with Embassies in the neighboring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens.

"All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts and the Emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kyiv," the advisory read.

"Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation," it added.

The embassy further advised Indians to stay in western cities of Ukraine where access to water, food, accommodation, and basic amenities is relatively safer.