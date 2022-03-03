New Delhi: Indian diplomatic mission in war-torn Ukraine has issued a fresh advisory for its citizens stranded in Kharkiv to fill a Google form, on Thursday evening. Though the officials have not assigned any reason for the data collection, it is learnt that they were working on means for evacuation. "All Indian Nationals who are in KHARKIV excluding PISOCHYN, please fill up details contained in the form on an urgent basis," the embassy said in a tweet, attaching a link to the Google form.

Pisochyn which the embassy has excluded for data collection is an urban area part of Kharkiv. Replying to the tweet, a section of students who were stranded in Sumy, a neighbouring town, wrote what will become of them and sought assistance from the embassy. Sumy is about 180 km from the Kharkiv and more than 650 students are stranded.

India, meanwhile, said that its embassy in Kyiv was not shut but a significant part of it had moved to Lviv. "Embassy is not shut in Kyiv. A team of the Embassy in Kyiv was asked to move to Lviv. We have an office now functioning in Lviv. We were trying to see if the other part of the team of the Embassy in Kyiv can move to the Eastern side of the country but it is a dynamic process so I do not know exactly where they are. The embassy is fully functional," said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, while speaking at the special briefing on Operation Ganga, to bring back Indian citizens from Ukraine amid Russia's military operation.

Watch: Russia pummels Kharkiv, key buildings damaged