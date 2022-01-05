London: The United Kingdom has reported 218,724 new COVID-19 cases in the latest 24-hours, exceeding 200,000 daily cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according to official figures. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has touched 13,641,520.

The UK reported 48 more Coronavirus-related deaths at the same period, taking the total number of deaths in Britain to 148,941. Over 14,000 COVID-19 patients are still in hospitals.

Earlier on Tuesday, British Health Secretary told Sky News that there's nothing in data at this point that suggests that Britain needs to move away from Plan B, which includes guidance to work from home and mandatory face masks in most public indoor venues. The British government is not planning to cut the isolation period from seven days to five days, as the United States has done, he added.

More than 90 percent of people aged 12 and above in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and around 82 percent have received both doses, according to the latest figures cited by Xinhua News Agency.