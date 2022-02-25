Kyiv (Ukraine): A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.

Ukraine's Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said explosions over Kyiv were caused by Ukrainian "anti-missile system shooting" a missile out of the sky, a media report cited, noting that the inputs were not independently verified. Separately, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv was under attack from "horrific Russian rocket strikes."

"Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Severe all ties. Kick Russia out of everywhere," Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet.

According to US media reports, Russian mechanized forces that had entered Ukraine through Belarus were some 32 kilometres from Kyiv. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.

