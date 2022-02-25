Brussels: The European Union agreed to freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov along with other sanctions, according to Latvia's foreign minister.

A decision to freeze Putin and Lavrov's assets indicates that Western powers are moving toward unprecedented measures to try to stop the brutal invasion of Russia's neighbor and a major war in Europe. Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said in a Tweet on Friday that the EU's foreign ministers "adopted the 2nd sanctions package" and added that "the asset freeze includes President of Russia and its Foreign Minister."

He said the EU plans to prepare another package of sanctions.

Europe’s foremost human rights organization has suspended Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine, though it remains a member.

The 47-nation Council of Europe announced Friday that Russia was suspended with “immediate effect” from the Committee of Ministers and the parliamentary assembly “as a result of the Russian Federation’s armed attack on Ukraine.”

The Strasbourg-based organization said Russia remained a member and continued to be bound to the relevant human rights conventions. “Suspension is not a final measure but a temporary one, leaving channels of communication open,” a statement said.

(AP)