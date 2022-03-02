New Delhi: The officials of the Indian Embassy in Warsaw (Poland) have identified a new entry point at Poland border for the Indian nationals stuck in western Ukraine.

According to the advisory issued a few hours ago, the officials of the embassy said that the Indians presently in Lviv and Ternopil and other places in western Ukraine may travel at the earliest to 'Budomierz' border check-point for a relatively quick entry into Poland. "Alternatively, they are advised to travel south to transit via Hungary or Romania," the advisory reads further.



The officials also said that the Indians stuck or residing in western part of the war-torn city should avoid the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing which continues to be congested. The Indian Embassy has also deployed its officials in Medyka and Budomierz border check-points to receive all evacuees and facilitate their travel to India.



The advisory also stated that those Indians, who have entered or intend to enter into Poland from any other border crossing where Indian officials are not deployed, they are advised to travel directly to Hotel Prezydencki in Rzeszow where all arrangements have been made for their stay and from where 'Operation Ganga' flights to India are being operated regularly.



The officials also said that the transportation charges will be paid by the Indian Embassy officials at Hotel Prezydencki if any Indian does not have enough funds to pay. All arrangements made in the hotel are free for Indian nationals. The External Affairs Ministry here on Wednesday said that the evacuation of Indian nationals from the war-torn country has sped up and a total of 26 flights have been planned for the next three days.

The Indian Air Force's transport aircraft C17 Globemaster have also pressed into the evacuation mission and one C17 aircraft has already flown to Poland's city Rzeszow airport with humanitarian assistance this morning and two will depart Wednesday afternoon. The Ministry also said that the evacuation mission ramped up following the arrival of the four Union Ministers who have been sent to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania to oversee the evacuation efforts for Indians stranded in various parts of Ukraine.

Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Gen V.K. Singh, Kiren Rijiju and Jyotiraditya Scindia have been stationed to Budapest (Hungary) Rzeszow (Poland) and Bratislava(Slovakia) and Bucharest (Romania) and supervising the evacuation mission and coordinating with the local governments.

IANS