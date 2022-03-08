Geneva: The international scientific laboratory that is home to the world's largest atom smasher says it is suspending Russia's observer status and halting any new collaboration with Russia or its institutions until further notice.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research, known as CERN, said its 23 member states all European, plus Israel condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine is one of seven associate member states, and Russia, like the United States, Japan and the European Union, has had observer status.

The CERN council made the decisions about Russia at a special meeting on Tuesday and expressed its support to the many members of CERN's Russian scientific community who reject this invasion. CERN is home to the Large Hadron Collider, the world's largest particle accelerator.

AP

